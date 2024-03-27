Reed, Zola



Zola Reed, age 87, of Middletown, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 25, 2024. She was born on February 10, 1937 in Belknap, KY, the daughter of John & Mary Oditt. On June 1, 1956 she married her husband of 67 years, Oliver L. Reed.



Zola was a faithful servant of God and lifelong member of Towne Boulevard Church in Middletown. She was kind beyond measure, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a great cook, famous in our family for her delicious fried chicken, biscuits & gravy, chocolate fudge and she could make a grilled cheese sandwich taste like nobody's business! She enjoyed garage sales and shopping with her girls. She loved spending as much time as possible with her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved large family vacations and hunting for shells on the beach.



Zola's beloved husband, Oliver, will miss her unwavering love and companionship. A proud home maker, she was fiercely devoted to her four children who will forever miss her. Oliver L. Jr. (Jackie) Reed of Maryville, TN, Sherry (Kevin) Corbin of Middletown, Sheila (Mike) Chalk of Monroe, and Calvin (Lee Ann) Reed of Middletown. She will also be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Private interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.





