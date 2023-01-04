REED, Sr., Ray Bernith



Aug. 18, 1937 – Jan. 1, 2023



Age 85 passed away January 1, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hamilton, son of Jeff and Stella (Nicholson) Reed. Ray married Wanda Hacker on July 4, 1955, in Jellico, TN. He worked at Champion International Paper for 40 years, retiring in 1996. He was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church, an avid fisherman, and loved nothing more than spending time with his, "wonderful family." Ray is survived by his wife, Wanda, of 67 years; his sons, Ray, Jr. (Anne) Reed and Joe (Beverly) Reed; siblings, Arvel (Doris) Reed, Jack (Minnie) Reed, Tommy Reed (friend Irene), Mike (Lola) Reed, Wanda Faye (Emanuel) Fields; grandchildren Jennifer Reed, Brittney (Owen) Schaner, Joe, Jr. (Mandi) Reed, Kendall (Bryan) Wagatha, Tanner (Stephanie) Reed; great-grandchildren Thomas, Viviana, Abigail, River, Finnegan, Ian, Addison, Nora Rae, Rowen, and Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Geraldine Reed; and his fishing buddy, Harlan Hunt. Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, beginning 10:30 at Weigel Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 and will be officiated by Pastor Ty Choate and Orville Roach. Interment will be in Millville Cemetery.

