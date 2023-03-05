REED, Mary Jo

REED (Flaker), Mary Jo



Age 92, passed away on March 3, 2023, in Dublin, Ohio. She was born in Jackson, Ohio, on January 11, 1931, to the late James and Estella Marie Flaker. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald W. Reed in 2009. She is survived by her three children, Myra Jackson, Thomas (Stephanie) Reed, and Linda (James) Morford; 6 grandchildren, Mark (Chrissy) Jackson, Jenna (Kevin) Goehring, Dan (Hannah) Reed, Laura (Sean) Smith, Megan (Landon) Morford-Brown, Kaitlyn Morford; the blessing of 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Jean Dempsey. Before moving to Dublin in 2021, she lived in Beavercreek, Ohio, with her family for fifty years and was a member of Kirkmont Church. She held a special place in her heart for her many friends at Kirkmont and in the Walden Community. Mary Jo's funeral service will be held at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church in Beavercreek at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt presiding. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am until 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mary Jo's memory to Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, OH 45434. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

