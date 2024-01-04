Reed, Lorene



Lorene (Moore) Reed, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at Kettering Health Center on January, 2nd, 2024. She was called to rest by our Lord and Savior at the age of 82. Lorene was a member of the Ronald Drive Pentecostal Holiness Church in Middletown, Ohio. She was born in Owsley County, Kentucky to her parents Harvey and Piney (Hensley) Moore who preceeded her in death. She is preceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Billy Reed, and two brothers, Murrel Moore, and Ted Moore. She is survived by her brother, Dewey Moore, of Carlisle, Ohio, two daughters, Donna (Kenny) Carpenter, of Franklin, Ohio, Piney Reed, of Franklin, Ohio, and one grandson, Kenny (Lauren) Carpenter, of Franklin, Ohio. Lorene leaving many nieces and nephews along; with special friends who have gone before her and those remaining here, with a plethora of beautiful stories and memories to share. Lastly mentioned, is her beloved cat, Emma. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt, Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005, starting at 12:00 PM. The service will follow at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Joseph Hall and Reverend Danny Lamb as the officiants. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



