REED, James

REED, Rev. James E.



Rev. James E. Reed, age 95, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Forest Glen Health Campus. James was born the son of Elisha A. and Effie (Spraulding) Reed on February 7, 1927, in Sneedville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Lucile whom he was married to for 76 years; great-grandson Seth Wright; siblings Clyde, Herman, Charles, Icie, Ivadell, and Huldajane; son in law Ken Ramsey. James is survived by his children James W. (Anne) Reed of Gahanna, and Brenda Ramsey of Springfield; grandchildren Mark (Meredith) Ramsey, Gay (Eddie) Wright, Matthew



(Jacque) Ramsey, Ashley (Brian) Gefvert, Sarah Reed, Tobi Reed, and Jason Reed; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Ramsey, Emily Ramsey, Derek Wright, Hannah Wright, Myrah Wright, Levi Wright, Samuel Wright, Avery Ramsey, Amber Ramsey, Abigail Dawson, Reed Gefvert, Reagan Gefvert, Ryder Gefvert; great-great-grandchild Javier Carter McMurray. James was a loving dad, grandpa, pastor, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. For four years James traveled the country as an Evangelist. During those four years he held 32 revivals in 6 states and saw 462 individuals get saved. After his time as an evangelist, he became the full time Pastor of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church where he would minister the gospel for over 51 years, and saw 1132 saved under his ministry, baptized 897, married 21 couples, and conducted 123 funerals, and 2 missions were stated during his tenure. Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10AM – 11AM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where funeral



services will be held at 11AM with Rev. Denny Parrett officiating. Interment to follow at Ferncliff cemetery.




