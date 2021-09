"Happy 85th Birthday"



to my husband



Clarence M. Reed, Sr.



9/19/1936



Hey Clarence, you were taken from me on 6/27/2021.



Today is your Birthday and



I am missing you so much!



I love you and I miss you everyday. I'm celebrating our



Birthdays (mine = 9/17/1951 and yours = 9/19/1936).



I wish that you were here. Your loving wife, Kristine Ashe-Reed