Reed, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Reed, Charles Mason

Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024. Evening visitation will be held at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2024 at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416 - with Masonic service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Peoples Community Methodist Church, 2525 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking all donations to Charles M. Reed Scholarship Fund: Held by Peoples Community C.M.E. Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Gladman, Stephen
2
Henkel, Mary
3
Henkel, Mary
4
Slater, Jacqueline
5
Adams, Michael
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top