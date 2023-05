In Loving Memory of



Margi Y. Reece



10/7/1977 - 5/28/1995



"A BUD"



A Bud, barely a bloom. Just



beginning to open their



petals to the sun's light of hope. A smile unceasingly blanketed their soul. Unaware of the horror untold. A bud, barely a bloom. Cut down, ravaged by Society's thorns. Youth frozen in time. All who beheld the bud's beauty, mourns. Your spirit and smile will always be etched in our memories.



Love, Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister & Family