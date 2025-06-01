REDMOND, Charles David "Charlie"



CHARLES DAVID "CHARLIE" REDMOND passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Charlie, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on May 1, 1978 in Frankfort, Indiana to David and Susan Redmond. He was preceded in death by his father. Charlie leaves behind his devoted mother, Susan; three brothers, Joe (Megan), Paul and Nick Redmond. He was well-loved by his nieces and nephews, Hannah, Jackson, Piper and Charlotte. Charlie's cousins, Anne (Tim) Stout Wolf and Mark (Jamie) Stout have fond memories of his wit and charm, as well as his cousins in Portland, Robert (Melissa) Stout, James Stout, Michael and Mary Claire Stout. Charlie graduated from Centerville High School in 1996 and attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music where he majored in Classical Guitar. He then turned his interest and passion into the fine dining industry, and he dedicated himself to wine appreciation. During his career at Orchid's in Cincinnati, he was known as one of the most respected Sommeliers. He then carried that passion to his position at Cherokee Town and Country Club in Atlanta. During that time, as many others would attest, the generosity of Charles was his greatest human quality, the right word in situations along with his knowledge of the world of wine made him a unique person. For those who knew Charlie, they can attest to his wit, charm and conversational skill. We will all miss Charles, his fierce opinions, passionate debates, his warmth, and his incredible sense of humor. Wherever he is now, we hope there is an ice-cold glass of bone-dry chilled, very expensive Reisling waiting for him along with all of the rescue pets that he loved so dearly. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Charlie's name to SICSA, or an animal rescue charity of your choice as he was so passionate about rescuing pets in need of a loving home. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING is serving his family. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



