Redmon, Ardella

Redmon (Lewis), Ardella



Ardella Redmon, 99, of Brookville, Indiana died Friday, April 5, 2024 at McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford, Ohio.



Survivors include four children, Wanda Reese, James R. Maggard, Dewey Calihan, Belinda Calihan; 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.



Family & friends may visit from 9:00 A.M. till 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10066 Oxford Pike, Brookville.



Funeral services will begin at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 9, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Brookville. Burial will then follow in Scipio Union Cemetery, Okeana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to serve the family of Ardella Redmon, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com .



