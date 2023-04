Redic, Mattie Lee



Mattie L. Redic was born May 18, 1937, in Frankston, Texas to the late Jeff & Janie Davis. She was called home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Redic; sisters, Isabelle Redic, Vernell Davis, Edna Ross; brother, Guy Davis; granddaughter, Quana R. Watson. A member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as Deaconess for 45 years, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir member. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Cedric (Lisa) Redic, Tamra Redic, Ronald "Red" Redic, Donald (Alesha) Redic; six grandchildren, Lorenzo Bass, Jr., James Redic, Jerad Redic, Sha'Nae Gay (Maurice II), Jasmine Redic, Bryce Redic; four great-grandchildren, Maurice Gay III, LaShaun Bass, Sony Gay, Nori Gay; sisters, Janie B. Walker, Betty Joe Davis, sisters-in-law, Betty Davis, Margaret Redic; brother-in-law, Rev. David Q. Marks, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment 9 am Wednesday, April 19 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.