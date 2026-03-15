Rebecca Faze

Faze (Jones), Rebecca Jane



Rebecca Jane Faze of Troy, age 90 passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Storypoint in Troy on March 10th, 2026. Becky was born on March 20th, 1935, in Greenville, OH.



Becky graduated from Greenville High School in 1953 and continued her education at The Ohio State University where she graduated with a teaching degree and met her future husband. She married Kenneth James Faze in June of 1957 and spent 66 years together before his passing in November 2023. She is also preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Velma Jones (Boli), her siblings Robert Jones and Sandra Jones, daughter Susan Wagner and son-in-law David Wagner.



She was a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ and the Miltonian Women Club. She enjoyed Traveling, spending time with family and friends, golfing and rooting on her Buckeyes. She is survived by son Jim (Shari) Faze of Lebanon, OH, daughter Beth Faze of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Amy (Geoff) Cole of West Milton, OH, 6 Grandkids; 6 Great-Grandkids and sister Sonia Amsphaugh of Florida.



The family will receive friends from 10 AM-12 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Becky may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



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