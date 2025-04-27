Reams, Nancy

Reams (Garland), Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Reams, 95, of Monroe, Ohio died Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Middletown, Ohio surrounded by family.



A native of Laurel County, Kentucky, she is the daughter of the late John Garland and Mary (Hodges) Garland. In her early life she was a farmer and continued a life-long love of gardening. She later worked in manufacturing and retired from Miami Carey. After retirement she worked as a cook for Madison Local Schools.



A Baptist all her life, her church memberships included East Salem in Maplesville, KY; Corinth Baptist Church in London, KY; First Baptist Church in Trenton, OH; and First Baptist Church in Middletown, OH.



She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Millie Owens, John Garland, Jr., and Roscoe K. Garland; the father of her children, Charles A. Reams, and their sons Larry Reams and Donald Reams.



Her survivors include her sister: Julia Inman; children: Carolyn (Ronnie) Smith, Mary Reams, Douglas (Nicci Weisman) Reams, and Charlotte (Richard) Russeth; grandchildren: Patty Reams, Christy Turner, Ryan Smith, Justin Smith, Amy Vollrath, Joe Creekbaum, Matthew Reams, Jacob Reams, Becky Lee, Brad Combs, Cassie Burdyshaw, Andrew Russeth, and David Russeth; greatgrandchildren: Ashley Turner, Max Vollrath, Nicholas Vollrath, Chelsea Turner, Ianna Smith, Kelby Smith, Jordan Giesting, Bryce Giesting, Brett Vollrath, Morgan Creekbaum, Macy Creekbaum, Mason Creekbaum, Andrew Lee, Adeline Lee, Clementine Combs and Alice Russeth; greatgreatgranddaughter: Chloe Vollrath; and numerous other family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held May 10 at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH at 1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m.



