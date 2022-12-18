springfield-news-sun logo
X

READ, RONALD

Obituaries
1 hour ago

READ, Sr., Ronald C.

Age 80, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4-7pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following Day at 11am at St. Helen's Parish, 605 Granville Pl, Dayton, OH 45431. Private inurnment at Cavalry Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
RHOADS, EDWARD
3
SNYDER, Larry
4
BOESCH, Natalie
5
Bretelson, Julie
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top