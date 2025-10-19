Raymond Weinstein

Weinstein, Raymond L.



WEINSTEIN, Raymond L., age 94, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Throughout his life, Ray was very kind and considerate to everyone he met. Ray worked at Sylvia's Market, retiring after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Sylvia Weinstein; brothers, Benjamin & Simon Weinstein; niece, Joyce; and sister-in-law, Geraldine; his furry friends, Butch, Tommy & Sunny. He is survived by his special friends, Brian (Phyllis) Hewitt, Dan Shaffer and Chris Jagierski; and many other relatives & friends.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com