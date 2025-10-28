Raymond Markoff

Markoff, Raymond George



Raymond George Markoff, Sr., 90, of San Jose, CA passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025, fighting until the end against multiple age-related health complications. He was proud to have reached the age of 90 and attributed his longevity to his many years as an avid runner. He spent his last hours surrounded by family and shared a final goodnight kiss with his wife of 65 years, Janet (Steiger) Markoff, before passing peacefully.



Ray was born on September 27, 1935 in New York, NY to immigrant parents from Finland, Tyyne (Koskinen) and George Markoff. He grew up in Sound Beach, NY, where he began his education in the newly built one-room North Country Road School in Miller Place. In 1953, he graduated from (then) Port Jefferson High School, where he was known for his prowess in baseball and football. He joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and remembered his service number to his dying day. After his discharge, he attended college at Miami University of Ohio. It was during his college years that he met Janet, whom he married in 1960.



Ray had a lifelong love of both sports and television. While he initially dreamed of being a sportscaster, he spent the majority of his career behind the camera as a producer and director. His children grew up hearing the familiar snap of his fingers as he practiced calling camera cuts while watching TV with the family. Ray began his career as a stagehand at WCPO in Cincinnati in 1960, rising to producer and director over his eight years at the station, where his most notable work was with legendary Cincinnati newsman Al Schottelkotte. Throughout the 1960's and early 70's, he was also a sportscaster for WMUB radio, covering Miami University of Ohio sports. He worked briefly for WXIX in Cincinnati, before moving to KMBC in Kansas City, MO, where he worked throughout the 70's, most memorably with the Kansas City Chiefs. During the 1980's, he worked with KDKA in Pittsburgh, PA, where he produced Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games, as well as specials for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is merely a highlight reel; the list of his credits over the years would span pages.



Ray loved his family and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a passionate, lifelong New York Yankees fan, and liked watching a game while enjoying a Budweiser or an ice cold Svedka vodka with a twist of lemon. He would often spend time taking on ambitious home improvement projects, in which he displayed a zeal for demolition work that could at times exceed his joy in the actual improvements. He also had a great love for gardening and used to claim that his yard was so well maintained, he could get a job as groundskeeper at Yankee Stadium. Just days after his death, a delivery of new bulbs he had ordered arrived for planting.



He was preceded in death by his father George Markoff (1951), his mother Tyyne Markoff (1973), and his brother Cary Markoff (1961). He is survived by his wife Janet Markoff, his children Amy (Paul) Markoff Johnson and Raymond (Lydia) Markoff, Jr., and his grandchildren Bennett Johnson, Alyna Johnson, Annika Markoff, and Lukas Markoff.



If such a charity existed, he would wish donations to be directed to The Society to Fire Aaron Boone and Ensure Judge a World Series Ring. In lieu of this, donations may be made in his memory to the Miami University of Ohio Athletic Fund or to the Suffolk County Police Athletic League.



