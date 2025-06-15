Ray, Runette R.
Age 86, departed this life on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Texas. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 9 AM. Followed by 10 AM services on Friday, June 20, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment Calvary Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral