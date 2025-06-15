Ray, Runette R.

Ray, Runette R.

Age 86, departed this life on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Texas. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 9 AM. Followed by 10 AM services on Friday, June 20, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment Calvary Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

