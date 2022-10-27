RAY, Jimmie H.



92 of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Jimmie was born August 11, 1930, in Monterey, TN, to the late Lora and Martha (Ray) Ray. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marjorie (Jacobs) Ray in 2002, son-in-law Bob Zimmerman, grandson Scott Zimmerman, two brothers and two sisters. Jimmie leaves to cherish his memory, daughters Sandy Zimmerman, Susie (Richard) Yannitti, Nancy (Bob) Conrad, grandchildren Amy Zimmerman, Jenny (Mat) Roseberry, Tony (Heather) Yannitti, Brittany (Jon) Pieschel, Brian (Ashley) Goddard, great-grandchildren, William, Danica, Carmine, Reagan and Carson. Also surviving are his brother Dennis (Lois) Ray, sister Roszella (Joel) Comstock, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jimmie retired from DESC where he was a warehouse division chief after 30 years of service and was a member of Masonic Lodge 729. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm, with Tommy Greer presiding. Jimmie will be buried next to his beloved Marjorie in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To share a special memory of Jimmie or leave a message with his family, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com