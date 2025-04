Rauch, Thomas J.



Age 80 of Kettering passed away on April 9, 2025. Visitation 5:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, April 15 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. The family will also greet family and friends from 9:30am-10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Wednesday, April 16 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am.



