RATLIFF, Verna Irene



HAMILTON, OH – Verna Irene Ratliff, age 87, of Hamilton, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was born on November 18, 1935, in Hamilton, to the late Andrew and Helen Agee (Winkler). Verna was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School; and on October 23, 1965, married Venson "Vic" Ratliff and began raising a family. Her hobbies included crochet, crossword puzzles, and watching Jimmy Swaggart. She will be remembered fondly for her outreach to nursing home residents; and her faith in God and church. Verna is survived by her daughter, Donna Lynn Ried; niece, Vicki Robb, both of Hamilton, and many family members and beloved friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Venson "Vic" Ratliff; sister, Eva Ann Robb, and many beloved family members on both sides. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God, 1321 Pater Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011, where a service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Denny Matheny officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on February 24th between 9:00 and 10:00 AM, or if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church in honor of Verna. For additional information and to view Verna's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



