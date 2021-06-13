springfield-news-sun logo
RAPP, Roberta M.

"Bobbie"

Age 96 of Englewood, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born March 12, 1925, to George and Teresa Bubolz

Burgulis. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, brother George, and infant

sister Zita.

Roberta is survived by her seven children Christine (Dave Monnin), Kevin (Lana), Carla (Jeff Heeter), Carin (Bill

Andrews), Kelly (Karen), Connie (Danny Wray), Kenny (Trina); nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was a person of many names, Roberta, Bobbie, and Grandma Bert. She was a graduate of Julienne High School and Dayton Comptometer School.

She met Joe and after a whirlwind courtship they were married and moved to Palo Alto, California. She was so homesick they returned to Dayton and began to raise a family.

After a few years she helped her husband Joe establish Rapp Jewelers in Englewood and remained as Vice President and bookkeeper for many years.

Bobbie and husband Joe were baptized, received first communion, confirmed, and married at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. They were married for 52 years.

Bobbie thought flowers were for the living. So, if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider M.S.-Parkinson's-JDRF-St. Jude's Hospital- Vitas Hospice.

A Memorial Mass will be held, 7 pm, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Family will receive friends immediately following in the reception hall at church. Final Resting Place at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider

Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

