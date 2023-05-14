RANKIN, Donald W. "Don"



DONALD W. "Don" RANKIN, age 95, the son of Harry E. and Vernonne E. (Wilson) Rankin was born in Springfield on July 21, 1927 and passed away on May 6, 2023 at Forest Glen Health Campus.



A lifelong resident of the Springfield area, he graduated from Springfield High School and later Wittenberg College.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Donna C. Rankin and a brother, H. Allan Rankin.



Don is survived by his son, Stephen C. (Amy) Rankin; daughter, Nancy Jones; grandchildren, Abby (Eliot) Bowman, Lauren Rankin (Noah Schabacker), Nicholas Rankin (Jenna Vondrasek); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie, Jack, Luke, and Wendy Bowman and Drew Rankin.



Private family services led by Rev. Dwight McCormick of Northminster Presbyterian Church will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Don's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving his family.




