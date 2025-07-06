Rang, Mary Ruth



Mary Ruth Rang, age 97 of Centerville, OH, passed away on June 27, 2025 at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was born in Dallas, TX to Richard and Gertrude Jewell, and attended High School in East Grand Rapids. She attended Northwestern University receiving her BA, met and married Jack then moved to Grand Rapids, MI. They relocated to Charleston, IL , where she received her MA from Eastern Illinois, and eventually Dayton, OH, where she was a Communication instructor at University of Dayton. Mary Ruth loved and nurtured family. She had a long-time love of theatre and was an avid reader. Jane Austen novels were her favorite, she re-read them multiple times. She was an active and faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack, daughter Elizabeth Rang, and a sister Lori Hathaway. Survived by her son David Rang (wife Sherry), sister Jane Nott (husband Frederic), brother-in-law Jack Hathaway, grandson Eric van Schaik (wife Alyssa), great-grandchildren Noah and Caleb, and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Mary Ruth will be held at 11 am on July 19, 2025 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd. in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bethany Village in Mary Ruth's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



