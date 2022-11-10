RANDOLPH, Willie Charles



Willie Charles Randolph passed away at the age of 58 years old at his residence. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Ruth Burns of Dayton, OH; siblings Anthony Lawson, Sharon Lawson and Veronica Randolph all of Dayton, OH, Melinda (James) Looney of Redford, MI, and Moneque Hall of Roanoke, VA; children Nick Taniguchi, Traelon Randolph, Javon Randolph, Jaxon Armstrong and Kaleb Randolph all Minneapolis, MN; 6 grandchildren and host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The Cremation Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Glickler Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 1849 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Phone (937) 278-4287

