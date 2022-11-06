RANDOLPH, James L. "Jim" "Boots"



Age 84, of Kettering, passed away October 29, 2022. He was a graduate of West Carrollton High School, Class of 1956. Jim worked at NCR for 18 years and then went on to work at Borden's Dairy and from there, he moved to Florida. Jim is survived by his wife Judy; his children, Kirk (Linda), Barry, Lora Terrill; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. A memorial dinner & gathering will be held from 6-9 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Marion's Pizza, 711 Shroyer Rd., Dayton, OH 45419. To share a memory of Jim or leave his family a special message, please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com