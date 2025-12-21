Randall Livengood

Livengood, Randall David "Randy"



Randall David Livengood, born 3/15/50, Sterling, IL, was called to Heaven 12/7/25. A Huntington University graduate, he worked 22 years for American Airlines. He retired from residential real estate in 2022, and moved from Grapevine, TX to Kettering, OH, where he and his wife cared for her mother. Survivors include wife of 51 years, Cyndie, sons David (Sarah Mae) and Scott (Heather), grandchildren, Bridger, Iris, Maya, Toby, Anna, Josiah. Memorial Service at Christ UMC, Kettering, OH, 1/2/26 @ 2:00pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com