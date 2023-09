Randall, Donna M.



Donna M. Randall, 82, of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023. No Services. Burial of cremated remains at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home.





Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com