Randall Binder

Binder, Randall R. "Randy"



Randall Ray Binder, affectionately known as Randy, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, at the age of 67. Born on March 24, 1958, in Artesia, California, Randy led a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep passion for those he cherished. He leaves behind his beloved sons, Zach and Daniel Binder, as well as his sister, Vickey (Gary) Stephenson, along with other family and friends who will forever hold his memory dear. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Denver Binder; mother, Marie Green; and wife, Sue. A memorial service will be begin at 2 pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



