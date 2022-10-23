springfield-news-sun logo
RAMSEY, Floyd

RAMSEY, Floyd Eugene

71, of Springfield, passed away October 19, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 9, 1951, in Springfield, the son of Chester "Chet" and Eula (Shaw) Ramsey. Floyd was a member of the first graduating class of Springfield North High School. He had served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a truck driver for Cordell Transportation. He loved driving his truck, loved planes and enjoyed going to air shows. Survivors include his son, Michael Ramsey; granddaughter, Dusty Ramsey; sister, Karen (Scott) Elmore-Hughes; and niece, Brooke Elmore. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; sister, Gail Ramsey; and nephew, Corey Ramsey. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Kirkwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Condolences may be shared at


