Ramey, Pamela Diane



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com