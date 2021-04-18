RAMEY, Carol Patricia



Carol Patricia Ramey born September 22, 1946, died on April 11th, 2021, as a result of her six-year struggle with dementia. She is preceded in death



by her parents Thomas and



Dorothy Quinn of Hamilton, Virginia, and her beloved



grandson, Garrison Hirt, of Springboro. Carol is survived by her devoted husband David A. Ramey of Xenia, Ohio. She is



also survived by her sons, Peter Hirt of Springboro, Ohio, David Hirt and his wife Christina of Denver, Colorado, and Nathan Hirt and his wife Amy of



Morrow, Ohio. In addition, Carol is survived by her beloved stepchildren Matthew Ramey of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ramzi Ramey of San Francisco, California, Andrew Ramey and his wife Lili of Anchorage, Alaska, and Elizabeth Ramey of



Washington D.C. Carol was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Hana Hirt, Quinn Hirt, Avi Hirt, William Ramey, Claire Ramey, and Macy Ramey. Carol is also survived by her siblings Peggy Diaz and her husband Normando of Lancaster, Massachusetts, Phyllis Quinn and her husband Ernie Chan of San Francisco, California, Ann White and her husband Steve of Stafford, Virginia, and Tom Quinn and his wife Kim of



Sterling, Virginia. Carol also leaves behind numerous close cousins and their families still living on the Arbogast Ranch



in Nevada City, CA. The ranch belonged to her maternal



grandparents and was a spiritual home and center of her cherished childhood memories.



Carol is a 1968 graduate of the University of Dayton with a bachelor's degree in history and education. She was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Kettering, Ohio. Carol was a devoted lay affiliate of the Marianists (Society of Mary) and a lifelong member of the Visitation Marianist State Community across the United States. Carol lived a life of service inspired by her faith and modeled upon the virtues of Mary the



Mother of Jesus. As a wife, mother, history teacher, Montessori preschool director, and Director of the North American Center of Marianist Studies, Carol endeavored to be of service to all whom she encountered. As Director of N.A.C.M.S. her writings, editing and publications enjoyed



national and international influence. Gifts in memory of Carol Ramey can be sent to The Marianist Mission for the benefit of Our Lady of Nazareth School (Nairobi) 4435 E. Patterson Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45430.



Arrangements for Carol include on Friday, July 2, 2021, a public visitation at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45420, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Following Mass, a celebration of her life will be held at Kohler Catering, 4572 Presidential Way, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Private cemetery services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. All events require the use of face masks and social



distancing.

