RAMBO, Sandra

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RAMBO, Sandra

Age 68, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. Sandra

retired from the United Way

after over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her

husband, Isaac Rambo; mother, Ruby Williams; nephew, David Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her brothers,

David Williams and Michael Williams; sister, Hazel Fletcher; daughter, Dauphne Donahue; God-son, Andrew Mann; best friends, Katrina Robinson, Jean Hobson, Gloria Russell; a host of family and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am

Thursday, May 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West

Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

