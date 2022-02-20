RAIFF, David S.



Age 84 of Sebastian, FL, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 9th, 2022, following a long illness.



He was born July 2nd, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, son of Edwin C. and Marie (Krebs) Raiff. He



attended St. Anthony Grade School and Chaminade High School, Class of 55. He retired from Sears after 43 years and moved to Sebastian, FL, in 2004.



Dave loved his family first and all animals a close second.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Mahle) Raiff of Sebastian, FL, son Steven Raiff and his wife Robin, daughters Teresa (Raiff) Barker and her husband Dennis of Peachtree City, GA, and Christine (Raiff) Hambrick and her husband



Donald of Cataula, GA, brothers Lawrence Raiff and his wife Patricia (Pat) of Dallas, Texas, and Donald Raiff and his wife Elizabeth (Liz) of Scottsdale, AZ, sister-in-law, Alice Raiff of Dayton, OH, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his older brother Richard Raiff of Dayton, OH, and his parents, Ed and Marie.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in Dayton in July 2022, date and time to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in his name be made to Halo Rescue Shelter, 710 Jackson St., Sebastian, FL 32958 or at https://halorescuefl.org.

