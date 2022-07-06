RAHRLE, Madeleine Senff



100, of Springfield, Ohio, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born May 31, 1922, in Chillicothe, OH, to Roy and Genevieve (Oberer) Senff. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church of Chillicothe and St. Bernard Catholic Church of Springfield since 1952. She graduated with honors from Chillicothe High School in 1940. Madeleine married her high-school sweetheart, Robert F. Rahrle on February 28, 1944. She was employed by Fuchs and Drury Jewelers in Chillicothe for 10 years before the family moved to Springfield, OH, in 1952. In Springfield she worked for/retired from George Hauck Hardware as a bookkeeper/office manager after 35 years. Madeleine was a life member of the Ross County Historical Society, Girl Scout/Cub Scout leader, and volunteered in many different capacities at United Senior Services, St. Vincent DePaul and St. Bernard Church. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since 1942 and held many different offices. Madeleine was an avid Ohio State Football fan attending many games and enjoyed going to the Skull Session. She traveled extensively both domestically and internationally and with family until the time of her death. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, 2nd Lt. Robert Jackson Senff (August 1, 1943); her husband, Robert Francis Rahrle; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jean Rahrle; great-granddaughter Gloria Ellen Mertens; nephew, Thomas Rahrle; and grandson, Trent Aldrich. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Bernard) McNeely of Chillicothe, OH, Judith (Terry) Fredrich, Nancy (Robert) Aldrich; sons, Rodney (Lori) Rahrle of Springfield, OH, and Rick (Cindy) of Titusville, FL; grandchildren, Teresa McNeely of Seattle, WA, Christopher McNeely of Chillicothe, OH, Scott (Paula) DeWitt of Springfield, OH, Andy (Heidi) DeWitt of Plain City, OH, Bob (Holly) Hazlett of Austin, TX, Joe (Amanda) Hazlett of Springfield, OH, Suzanne (John) Sands of Dayton, OH, Jessica (Stephen) Mertens of Springfield, OH, Ricki (Randall) Davidson, Seth Rahrle of Mims, FL, Elizabeth Beth Walsh of Nashville, TN, Matthew, Amanda and Melissa Dixon of Orlando, FL, Marie (Rob) Kinney of Grove City, OH, Holly Foster Aldrich of Springfield, OH; great-grandchildren, Brooke McNeely, Tiffany DeWitt, Casey DeWitt, Lyndsey Brummitt, Torry (David) Timmons, McKenna (Shawn Smith), Kohlson, Keeghan, Braxtyn DeWitt, Samuel and Madeline Hazlett, Hunter and Jackson Hazlett, Trevor Castle, William Kitchen, Ethan, Cayden, Oliver and Henry Sands, Hudson, Della and Genevieve Mertens; great-great-grandchildren, Tahleia, Tahmyah DeArmond, Clarissa, Caitlynn and Cyzler DeWitt, Charlie and Otis Timmons; her sons-in-law, Richard A. DeWitt and Daniel Hazlett; special nephew, Richard Rahrle of Chillicothe, OH; niece, Marsha Williams; great-niece, Jennifer Fox of Simpsonville, SC; special family friend, Jean Short; her Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Sisters, Sue Lawrence, Mary Ann Hart, Rebecca North, Beckie Perkins and Barbara Barone. Madeleine raised five children, and at the end of her life she would say it took all five of them to take care of her (It was an honor, Mom). Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you bring apples to be donated to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry or consider making a memorial donation in her name to St. Vincent DePaul, 228 Raffensperger Ave., Springfield, OH 45505 or United Senior Service, 125 West Main Street, Springfield, OH 45502 in her honor. Special thanks to all the staff at Clark Memorial Assisted Living Center for their exceptional loving care. Thank you to Kettering ER Springfield and ICU Kettering Main.

