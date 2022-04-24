RAGAN, Gene



Gene Ragan, age 75 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2022. He was born September 30, 1946, in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Howard Sr. and Clara Ione (Williams) Ragan. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; his uncles, Harold (Mary) and James



Williams.



He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Ragan; sisters, Lana Van Winkle and Jan Ragan; close first cousins, Junior (Chris) Williams and Jim Williams; special daughter, Jeri (Austin)



Sheriff; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear dear friends.



Gene enjoyed riding all around on his Harley with his wife and friends. It would be hard catch Gene without his phone in his hand talking with his good buddies. Gene worked and retired from FloServe after over 32 years of service. He highly respected Sgt. Kelco while he was active in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam where he lost many friends. Gene often wondered why he made it back home and they didn't.



Family will receive guests from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation, in Gene's memory.



To share a memory of Gene or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

