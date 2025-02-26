RADER, Raymond



RADER, Raymond, age 88, of Franklin, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025 at his residence. He was employed in the Zinc Grip Department at AK Steel retiring after 42 years of service. All services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



