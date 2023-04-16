Rader, Larry Eugene



Larry Eugene Rader 78 of Bella Vista, AR passed away April 12, 2023 at the Dardanelle Nursing Home. He was born February 28, 1945 in Xenia, Ohio to Lacey Minor Rader and Helen Louise Rader. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Beverly Rader.



Survivors include his son Ernest Andrew Rader and daughter-in-law, Stacy Rader of Rover, AR; sisters, Bonnie Young Johnson and Virginia Rader Riley both of Springfield, Ohio; brother, Robert Rader of Noblesville, IN; grandchildren, Joshua Rader of Centerton, AR, Cathy Rader of Pea Ridge, AR, and Tim Rader of Bentonville, AR.



Arrangements are by Cornwell Funeral Home, Danville and River Valley Cremations of Dardanelle.



On line guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com

