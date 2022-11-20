RADANOVICH, Branko "Bunny"



Branko "Bunny" Radanovich, 90, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022. Born October 12, 1932, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Nikola and Minnie (Suder) Radanovich. Bunny attended Aliquippa High School and served in the United States Army in Korea. After his military service, he lived on The Terrace and worked for 20 years at J&L Steelworks in Aliquippa. Then, he and his family moved to Elida, Ohio, where he spent 20 years at Ford's Engine Plant in Lima, Ohio. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma (Bruni); his brother Milan Savage; his sister Violet (Savage) and her husband John Maley; brother/sister-in-law Louis and Marie (Bruni) Fontana; brother/sister-in-law Wally and Francis (Bruni) Karas; and his companion, Joyce Gray. Bunny is survived by his son David and wife Lisa of Chapel Hill, NC; son Brian and wife Kelly of Springfield, Ohio; granddaughter Ashley (Radanovich) Walter and her husband Sean of Springfield, Ohio; grandson Nicholas Radanovich of Fairborn, Ohio; great-grandson Maxwell Walter; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Branko's family would like to thank the staff of Am Behavioral Huber Heights and Day City Hospice for taking great care of him during his final time with us. No public visitation, services or interment are planned. Donations in Bunny's memory can be made to The Hope Foundation, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Radanovich Family. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



