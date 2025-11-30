Dean (Stevens), R. Louise



R. Louise Dean



June 27, 1923 –



November 25, 2025



Held in love and God's Light, Louise passed peacefully at 102 years old on November 25, 2025. She has completed her journey Home and is now with the Lord, where she will be immersed in His Love for Eternity, and where she is reunited in glorious celebration with many loved ones and dear friends. Among her family who have passed are her husband, Charles H. Dean, Sr.; her daughter, Donna L. Dean; her mother, Lillian L. Stevens; her father, Robbie E. Stevens; her brother Estol W. Stevens and sister-in-law Marjorie Estelle; her brother Albert T. Stevens and sister-in-law Hattie; her brother James Everett Stevens and sister-in-law Mary Joyce; her brother-in-law Webber Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews.



Louise is survived by her son, Charles H. Dean, Jr. (Chuck), and his wife, Deborah J.; daughter, Debra A. Dean, and her husband, Tony Bruce; grandson Charles H. Dean, III (Chad); grandson Ian M. Dean and his wife, Lesli M.; niece-daughter Pam Pendergraft and her husband Happy; sister Katie Orelia Ferguson; and numerous close and extended family members, all of whom she loved.



Louise was born on June 27, 1923, in Sardis, Mississippi. At a young age, she both helped her family by picking cotton and excelled at school. As a teen, she balanced her enjoyment of town socials with her keen interest in learning and became valedictorian of her high school class. After graduating, she for a time worked at Sears Roebuck. During World War II, she became a nurse cadet. Shortly after the war, she married her sweetheart, Charles. They were to share 49 wonderful years together.



Charles proudly served in the Air Force, and Louise embraced the duties that came to her as an Air Force wife. While stationed in Germany, she, Charles, and a very young Chuck enjoyed traveling in Europe. Louise had her very first pizza in Naples, Italy in the 1950's! During a visit to Holland, she developed a love of tulips, which later became a love of growing many kinds of flowers, as well as a few vegetables, especially tomatoes and okra. She, Charles, and Deb later enjoyed traveling in the US and Canada.



Over the years, Louise was an avid gardener, especially delighting in her decades-old Peace rose, and she twice won the Mayor's Beautification Award for her home's flower beds. She took the lessons of her garden and the Garden to heart, embodying the adage "bloom where you're planted" and tended with love those in her circle. A long-time homemaker, Louise also taught pre-school, treasuring them both.



In addition to gardening and being with family and friends, Louise enjoyed reading, listening to music, and cooking. She loved sunshine, admired clouds, danced in the rain. She loved the arts, as well, and enjoyed visiting museums and attending performances of all kinds. Louise was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, Red Hatters Society, Fairborn Senior Center, Officers' Spouses' Club, and Widows' Wives Club. Late in life, she enjoyed Zoom time with family and visits to John Bryan Park.



Throughout her life, her Christian faith was very important to her, sustaining and comforting her through challenges, and she strove to live according to her faith. She was thankful for her close relationship with the Lord, the love of family and friends, and the numerous blessings that filled her long life.



Louise's family acknowledges with deep gratitude Friends Care Center, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, and Burcham Tobias Funeral Home.



A visitation will be held at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home (119 East Main Street, Fairborn, Ohio, 45324) on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. A committal will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn immediately following the service.



