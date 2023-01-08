QUIRK, Jeffrey

springfield-news-sun logo
Jeffrey Quirk, age 67, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jeff was born January 27, 1955, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Louis and Shirley (Morrison) Quirk. After graduating from Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, IN, Jeff entered the Air Force and was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, training as an orthopedic and suture technician. Jeff continued his career for many years with Dayton Children's Hospital. Jeff enjoyed woodworking, cooking, golf, the beach, and Jimmy Buffett. However, his true loves were his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Louis Quirk, his brother Patrick Quirk, and his father-in-law Joseph Wiles, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane (Wiles) Quirk, his son Michael Quirk (Alison Fuller), daughter Katie Vessel (Kevin), and grandchildren William and James Quirk and Griffin Vessel. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Quirk, and siblings Ted, Scott, Tracy, Matt, mother-in-law Ruth Wiles and many extended family members and friends.

Private services by family at a later date at the beach!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Miami Valley Meals as food security for families was an important issue close to Jeff's heart. Visit www.miamivalleymeals.org or mail to 428 S Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, OH 45402.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Quirk family. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

