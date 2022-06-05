QUINN, Kimberly

QUINN (née Owens),



Kimberly Jean



Kimberly Jean Quinn (nee Owens), age 57, of Coppell, Texas, peacefully passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.



Kim was born to Roger L. and Rosalie Owens (nee Hartz) in Dayton, Ohio, at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Kim is a graduate of Hamilton High, class of 1983.



Kim moved to San Diego, California, after graduation. She began her journey raising her pride and joy, son Jason. She so enjoyed being a mother, one of life's many gifts.



She eventually returned to Hamilton, Ohio, to be close to friends and family. Kim worked for the Child Support Enforcement Agency in Butler County, Ohio, for many years after she returned.



In the summer of 1993, Kim met the love of her life, Cray Quinn. Kim and Cray would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this July.



In 2002, Kim and Cray moved to Dallas, Texas, where she lived a wonderful life. She was overjoyed when Jason later joined them there. She loved to learn and experience everything life had to offer. Kim was more comfortable than most being outdoors. She was an experienced deep-sea angler and loved to hunt. Kim enjoyed trail riding in her off-road vehicles with Cray and friends. She had a flare for fashion and a deep love for shopping.



Kim had a large group of close friends in Ohio and Texas and loved them all. Kim always managed to stay connected with her friends and family. She was always available for vacation getaways and social visits. She loved to decorate for holidays and host family gatherings like only Kim could do.



Kim is survived by her spouse Cray Quinn, her son Jason Hughes (Tiffany Andrews), her parents, Rosalie Owens (Bill Boyd), Roger Owens (Joyce), her siblings, Angela Glaab (Rob), Deborah House (Mark), Sheila Schooley (Michael), Roger Owens (Kelly), Chris Owens and her many nieces and



nephews, Piper Glaab, Josh Parker, Darby Glaab Chaloupka Carter, Alexandria House, Natalie Owens, Karina Owens,



Parker Owens, and Jeffrey Schooley.



Kim will be deeply missed and cherished by all. She will continue to impact our hearts, minds, and souls as we live with her memory and her beautiful smile.



A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at the Hanover Reserve, 1950 Millville-Oxford Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, on Saturday, July 30th. The set time of day will be shared, once it is available.



Please save the date to join us to remember and celebrate Kim's life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html