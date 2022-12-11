QUINLAN, Adam Douglas



Age 42, of Dayton, OH, passed away at his home on November 30, 2022, with his loving wife Miranda Zink Quinlan by his side after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, stage four brain cancer. A former resident of Toronto, Ohio, Adam was the son of P. Douglas and Cynthia (Simpson) Quinlan. In addition to his wife and parents, Adam is survived by his sister Carrie (Wilson Tucker) Quinlan and uncle Chuck (Sheri) Simpson. Services will be held December 16 and 17, 2022. For complete remembrance visit,



www.routsong.com