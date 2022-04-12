springfield-news-sun logo
PUTNAM, Debra C.

68, of Springfield, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 18, 1953, in Springfield the daughter of

Richard D. and Marjorie (Kaup) Rutroff. Debra worked as a

security officer at the Clark County Juvenile Detention

Center for more than 25 years. She was a longtime member of Fellowship Cristian. Survivors

include four sons and spouses, Sean Putnam, Clinton Rutroff (fiancé Carol Watts), Gabe

(Melissa) Putnam and Jacob (Leslie) Putnam; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Mary (Terry) Weld, Carole (Doug) Caylor, Dean R. Rutroff and Linda (Tom) Bostick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2017, her parents and her best friend, Anette Willis. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY

FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Moehn

officiating. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum.

