Purkey, Margaret

Purkey (Ward), Margaret



Margaret L. Purkey, age 95 of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully November 30, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Margaret was born in Centerville, OH to the late Cecil and Fannie (Owens) Ward, and enjoyed doing puzzles and embroidery. Margaret attended MorningStar Baptist Church when she was able, and loved spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Glen Purkey in 2012, and numerous siblings. Margaret is survived by her sons Jerry (Sandy) Garver, Cecil (Josie) Garver, daughters Glyva (Steve) Rentz, Lavell Lewis, her sister Elsie, and granddaughters Misty Wittman, Michell Adkins, as well as numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 7th from 12-1pm at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown OH 45327. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 1PM, burial at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



