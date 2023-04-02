Purdin (Baumer), Patricia Ann



PURDIN, Patricia Ann (Baumer), age 93, of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday March 19, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Clifford, and her son Brad. Pat loved everything Centerville. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Country Corner Garden Club for over 60 years. She and Cliff were especially proud to be recipients of a Centerville Beautification Award for the landscape and gardens at their home on the Yankee Trace Golf Course. Pat was also an avid golfer and tennis player. They loved spending time in Arizona and Siesta Keys, FL. Her friends would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caretakers, staff, and many new friends at the Randall House Residence. She was very spoiled and loved during her stay. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday April 5, 2023 from 10:30am 11:30am. at the Routsong Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville OH 45459. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Centerville-Washington History or a charity of your choice.

