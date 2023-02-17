PURCELL, David Kelly



Feb 25, 1963 – Feb. 11, 2023



David Kelly Purcell (Big D, Papa Dave) transitioned to his "appointed place and purpose" in the Heavenly realm on Saturday, February 11, 2023. He is honored and beloved by the countless lives eternally impacted by his servant heart, leadership, and legacy.



Dave's wife, Margie and daughter, Marlett invite family and friends to a Celebration of Life-well lived and mission filled: Saturday, May 13 at YMCA Camp Harrison, Boomer, NC.



Dave grew up in Oxford, Ohio, with his two brothers, Kevin and Danny and loving parents, Robert and Irma Purcell. He attended Miami University, earning a Master's Degree in Education Administration.



Dave's entire career has been devoted to serving multitudes of all ages through YMCA and Christian camp ministry.



"Soar high, Eagle!!"



