PULVER, Eric

PULVER, Sr., Eric Anthony
Eric Anthony Pulver Sr., 63, of Springfield, passed away September 30, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1958, in Springfield, the son of Carl Raymond and Joyce (Rogers) Pulver Jr. Mr. Pulver enjoyed collecting coins, riding his motorcycle, listening to music and caring for his animals. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan, a graduate of Southeastern High School class of 1978, a Veteran of the United States Army and he truly loved spending time with his family and many friends. Eric will always be remembered as a very kind person with a great sense of humor. Survivors include his mother; Joyce (Marvin) Underwood, his stepmother; Sandy Quiroz-White Pulver, three children; Eric (Nicky) Pulver Jr., Anthony Pulver and Linsey (Erik) Nelson, five grandchildren; Lora, Leyna, Brianna and Eryk Enzo Pulver and Lucas Nelson, siblings; Carl (Pamela) Pulver III, Scott (Jackie) Pulver and Lynne (Steve) Pulver, aunts; Carol Kaup, Sharon Kelly, Kristin (Bill) Skeens and Vicki Patton, uncle; John Rogers and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; Carl Pulver Jr. a son; Raymond Pulver and a sister; Lisa Pulver. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Wolverton officiating. Friends may visit with Eric's family for one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 6330 Willowdale Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Mr. Pulver's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Springfield Assisted Living for all of their dedicated care and compassion. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
