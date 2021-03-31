PULLEN, Donald

PULLEN, Sr., Donald R.
Age 84 of Dayton, died April 1, 2020. Memorial Service
Thursday, April 1, 2021, 1:00 PM, Woodland Cemetery &
Arboretum Chapel, 118
Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. Facial mask is required. For full obituary, vist
www.loritts-neilson.com. Assistance entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral