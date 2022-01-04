Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

PROULX, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PROULX (Ledwell), Nancy Ann

Age 70, of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She had retired from Equity Properties. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her

son-in-law: Donald Barrett, grandchildren: Lexi, Connor and Sophia Barrett, mother: Peggy (Smith) Tripp, sister: Karen

Burgos, nieces: Annie, Maggie and Tiffany, nephews: Luke and Mark, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Faithe Deanna Barrett, brother: Mark Ledwell and sister: Sandy McKay. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MILLER, Sue
2
DAVIS, Jennifer
3
ARNOLD, ELIZABETH
4
COLLINS, SUSAN
5
CORDELL, PATRICIA
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top