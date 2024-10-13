Proffitt, Jerry L. and Paul E.

Proffitt, Sr, Jerry L. & Paul E. "Bud"



Jerry L. Proffitt, age 86, of New Lebanon, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 and Paul E. "Bud" Proffitt Sr., age 89, of New Lebanon, OH passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2024 both at the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton, OH. Jerry was born July 23, 1937 in Dayton, OH to the late Amos and Mary Alice Humphrey. Jerry loved her family with all her heart and always enjoyed feeding everyone, especially her baked goods. "She was definitely the crust to the pie". Paul was born November 3, 1934 in Rockford, OH to the late David and Nora Proffitt. Paul was an Army National Guard Veteran; member of the Solar Masonic Lodge #730 and Scottish Rite; he retired from General Motors in Dayton; was an avid Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes fan; and enjoyed restoring old classic cars. They were both preceded in death by their daughter Lee Ann Proffitt. Jerry was also preceded in death by her sister Betty Lee Havens and Paul was also preceded in death by sisters Doris McIntosh and Janet Lee Neal. Jerry and Paul are survived by their son Paul (Barbara) Proffitt, Jr; daughter Lisa (Gary) Witt; grandchildren Jason (Tracey) Willoughby, Valerie (Rusty) Puckett, Melissa Pepper, Elizabeth (Rafael) Candido; Abigail (Brandon) Taylor; great grandchildren: Lane Willoughby, Meghan (Adam) Puckett-Hunter, Caleb Puckett, Gabe (Bekah) Puckett, Zac Puckett, Olivia Sizemore, Liliana Candido, Victor Candido, Colton Taylor, Denver Taylor and Easton Taylor; and great great grandchildren Emery Sizemore-Puckett and Barrett Hunter. Jerry is also survived by her sister Dorothy "Dottie" Wood and Paul is also survived by his brother Dan Proffitt, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life for Jerry and Paul will be held on Saturday, October 19th (their 71st Wedding Anniversary) at 11:00 am at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Online condolences and remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



